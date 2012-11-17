KARACHI, Nov 17 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Olympic Spirit-II unload Palm oil n/a Chemroad Quest unload Canola Seeds n/a Cos Glory unload Chemicals Harsanadi unload Chemicals Gennaro Ievoli unload Cement n/a Leopard-B load Containers n/a Cape Flores load/unload Containers n/a Powership load/unload Containers n/a Alican Bey load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 52,549 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Saturday compared to 102,880 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Saturday Previous Export cargo 3,571 20,647 Import cargo 48,978 82,233 In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)