KARACHI, Nov 17 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Furnace oil n/a Olympic Spirit-II unload
Palm oil n/a Chemroad Quest unload
Canola Seeds n/a Cos Glory unload
Chemicals Harsanadi unload
Chemicals Gennaro Ievoli unload
Cement n/a Leopard-B load
Containers n/a Cape Flores load/unload
Containers n/a Powership load/unload
Containers n/a Alican Bey load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 52,549 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Saturday
compared to 102,880 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Saturday Previous
Export cargo 3,571 20,647
Import cargo 48,978 82,233
In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived four ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)