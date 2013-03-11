KARACHI, March 11 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Salam-II unload Palm oil n/a STX Frote unload Chemical n/a Lincoin Park unload Iron ore n/a Lancelot unload Cement n/a Anthea load Cement n/a Veruda load Containers n/a Maersk Georgia load/unload Containers n/a Brainna load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 120,458 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 32,937 n/a Import cargo 87,521 n/a In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and one ship is expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)