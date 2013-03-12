KARACHI, March 12 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Palm oil n/a M.Mediteranean unload Cement n/a Anthea load Cement n/a Asian Express load Cement n/a Verudo load Containers n/a Maersk Georgia load/unload Containers n/a Nedlloyd Hudson load/unload Containers n/a Brainna load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 67,135 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 120,458 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 46,519 32,937 Import cargo 20,616 87,521 In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)