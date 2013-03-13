KARACHI, March 13 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Palm oil n/a Bunga Aster unload Cement n/a Asian Express load Cement n/a Anthea load Cement n/a Sea Gull load Containers n/a Asir load/unload Containers n/a Nedlloyed Hudson load/unload Containers n/a Sealand Washington load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 84,222 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 67,135 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 52,014 46,519 Import cargo 32,208 20,616 In the past 24 hours, five ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)