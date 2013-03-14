KARACHI, Feb 14 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Palm oil n/a Bunga Aater unload
Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload
Cement n/a Asian Express load
Cement n/a Sea Gull
G.Cargo n/a Global Peace load/unload
Containers n/a Mighty Ocean load/unload
Containers n/a Nedlloyd Hudson load/unload
Containers n/a Wagner load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 55,165 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday
compared to 84,222 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Thursday Previous
Export cargo 28,516 52,014
Import cargo 26,649 32,208
In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and one ship sailed.
In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to sail and five
ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)