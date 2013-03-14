KARACHI, Feb 14 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Palm oil n/a Bunga Aater unload Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload Cement n/a Asian Express load Cement n/a Sea Gull G.Cargo n/a Global Peace load/unload Containers n/a Mighty Ocean load/unload Containers n/a Nedlloyd Hudson load/unload Containers n/a Wagner load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 55,165 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 84,222 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 28,516 52,014 Import cargo 26,649 32,208 In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to sail and five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)