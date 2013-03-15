KARACHI, March 15 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Palm oil n/a Bunga Aster unload Cement n/a Asian Express load Cement n/a Sea Gull load Steel n/a Mighty Oceane unload Containers n/a Kerstin-S load/unload Containers n/a Didem load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 71,401 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 55,165 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 19,402 28,516 Import cargo 51,999 26,649 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)