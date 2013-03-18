KARACHI, March 18 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Soor-II unload Palm oil n/a Bunga Melate Dua unload Iron ore n/a Smart Jessica unload Chemical Dong Calypso unload Cement n/a Sea Gull load Containers Maersk Utha load/unload Containers n/a Mighty Ocean load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 78,500 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 9,500 n/a Import cargo 69,000 n/a In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)