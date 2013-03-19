KARACHI, March 19 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Soor-II unload Palm oil n/a Argent Daisy unload Wheat n/a Reecon Emre load Steel n/a Mighty Ocean unload Cement n/a Sea Gull-D load Containers n/a Julie Delmas load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 35,796 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 78,500 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 13,380 9,500 Import cargo 22,416 69,000 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)