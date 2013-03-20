KARACHI, March 20 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Palm oil n/a Argent Daisy unload Wheat n/a Reecon Emre load Steel n/a Mighty Ocean unload Cement n/a Sea Gull-D load Containers n/a Al-Mutanabbi load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 13,386 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 35,796 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 6,394 13,380 Import cargo 6,992 22,416 In the past 24 hours, one ship arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)