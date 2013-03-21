KARACHI, March 21 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Palm oil n/a Chemroad Nova unload Canola Seeds n/a Unior Mriner unload Cement n/a Sea Gull-D load Wheat n/a Recon Emere load Containers n/a Pucconi load/unload Containers n/a Mutanabi load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 58,320 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 13,386 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 25,218 6,394 Import cargo 33,102 6,992 In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)