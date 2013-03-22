KARACHI, March 22 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Palm oil n/a Dong-A-Iris unload Palm oil n/a Chemroad Nova unload Canola Seeds n/a Union Mariner unload Wheat n/a Recon Emre load Containers n/a Nedlloyed Drake load/unload Containers n/a Mare Atlanticum load/unload Containers n/a Michaelas load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 90,125 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 58,320 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 24,297 25,218 Import cargo 65,828 33,102 In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)