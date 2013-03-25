KARACHI, March 25 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Palm oil n/a Maritime Yanessa unload Rice n/a Sun Bright load Containers n/a Maersk Missouri load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 30,032 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 17,631 n/a Import cargo 12,401 n/a In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)