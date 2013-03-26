KARACHI, March 26 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Salam-II unload Palm oil n/a Maritime Venessia unload Rice n/a Sun Bright load Containers n/a Debussy load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Phuket load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 53,864 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 30,032 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 14,617 17,631 Import cargo 39,247 12,401 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)