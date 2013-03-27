KARACHI, March 27 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Salam-II unload Palm oil n/a Rong Zhou unload Palm oil n/a Feng Hai unload Rice n/a Sun Bright load Containers n/a Debussy load/unload Containers n/a Abu Dhabi load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 77,181 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 53,864 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 31,813 14,617 Import cargo 45,368 39,247 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)