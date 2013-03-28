KARACHI, March 28 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Palm oil n/a Rong Zhou unload Palm oil n/a Feng Hai-II unload Wheat n/a Mercy Wisdom load Project Cargo n/a Boa Heng unload Containers n/a Billini load/unload Containers n/a Emirates Mobasa load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 58,308 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 77,181 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 18,772 31,813 Import cargo 39,536 45,368 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and six ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)