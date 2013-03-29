KARACHI, March 29 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Lahore unload Palm oil n/a Feng Hai unload Palm oil n/a Rong Zhou unload Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload Rice n/a Maori Maiden load Wheat n/a Marcy Widsom load G.Cargo n/a Maha-B unload Containers n/a H.Pacificum load/unload Containers n/a Leving load/unload Containers n/a NYK Kai load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 115,344 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 58,308 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 22,950 18,772 Import cargo 92,394 39,536 In the past 24 hours, seven ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, seven ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)