KARACHI, April 1 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Palm oil n/a Global Challanger unload Chemical n/a Chemroad dita unload Rice n/a Maori Maiden load Wheat n/a Marcy Widom load Cement n/a Kusan load The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 27,790 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 7,094 n/a Import cargo 20,696 n/a In the past 24 hours, one ship arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)