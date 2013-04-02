KARACHI, April 2 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Edible oil n/a Global Challenger unload Chemical n/a Chemroad Dita unload Rice n/a Maori Maiden load Wheat n/a Mercy Wisdom load Cement n/a Kuksan load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Phuket load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 46,023 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 27,790 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 12,132 7,094 Import cargo 33,891 20,696 In the past 24 hours, one ship arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)