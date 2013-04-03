KARACHI, April 3 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Chemical n/a Heng Xin unload
Rice n/a Maori Maiden load
Wheat n/a Reecon Emere load
Cement n/a Faith load
Containers n/a Al-Sabahia load/unload
Containers n/a Maersk Phuket load/unload
Containers n/a Maersk Kalkata load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 90,795 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday
compared to 46,023 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Wednesday Previous
Export cargo 48,731 12,132
Import cargo 42,064 33,891
In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and two ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and five
ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)