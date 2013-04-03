KARACHI, April 3 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Chemical n/a Heng Xin unload Rice n/a Maori Maiden load Wheat n/a Reecon Emere load Cement n/a Faith load Containers n/a Al-Sabahia load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Phuket load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Kalkata load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 90,795 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 46,023 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 48,731 12,132 Import cargo 42,064 33,891 In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)