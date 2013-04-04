KARACHI, April 4 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Soor-II unload Chemical n/a Lumphint unload Rice n/a Maori Maiden load Wheat n/a Recon Mere load Cement n/a Al-Sabahia load Containers n/a Maersk Kolkata load/unload Containers n/a Mozart load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 60,026 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 90,795 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 20,323 48,731 Import cargo 39,703 42,064 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)