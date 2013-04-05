KARACHI, April 5 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Soor-II unload Chemical n/a Lumpini Park unload Wheat n/a Recon Emre load Containers n/a Faith load/unload Containers n/a City of Bejing load/unload Containers n/a Dubai Express load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 64,537 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 60,026 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 15,876 20,323 Import cargo 48,661 39,703 In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)