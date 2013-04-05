KARACHI, April 5 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Diesel oil n/a Al-Soor-II unload
Chemical n/a Lumpini Park unload
Wheat n/a Recon Emre load
Containers n/a Faith load/unload
Containers n/a City of Bejing load/unload
Containers n/a Dubai Express load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 64,537 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday
compared to 60,026 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Friday Previous
Export cargo 15,876 20,323
Import cargo 48,661 39,703
In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and four ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)