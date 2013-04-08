KARACHI, April 8 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Palm oil n/a Citron unload Chemical n/a Argent Hibiscus unload Cement n/a Stadt Solingen load Rice n/a Faith load Containers n/a Styliani load/unload Containers n/a Phutai-19 load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 19,234 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 4,898 n/a Import cargo 14,336 n/a In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)