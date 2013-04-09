KARACHI, April 9 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Furnace oil n/a Karachi unload
Cement n/a Stadt Solingen load
Rice n/a Faith load
Rice n/a Phutai-19 load
Containers n/a Inlaco Brave load/unload
Containers n/a Styliani load/unload
Containers n/a Maersk Wyming load/unload
Containers n/a Nysted Maersk load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 136,843 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday
compared to 19,234 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Tuesday Previous
Export cargo 36,786 4,898
Import cargo 100,057 14,336
In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and two ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to sail and four
ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)