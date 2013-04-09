KARACHI, April 9 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Karachi unload Cement n/a Stadt Solingen load Rice n/a Faith load Rice n/a Phutai-19 load Containers n/a Inlaco Brave load/unload Containers n/a Styliani load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Wyming load/unload Containers n/a Nysted Maersk load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 136,843 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 19,234 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 36,786 4,898 Import cargo 100,057 14,336 In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to sail and four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)