KARACHI, April 10 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Palm oil n/a Bunga Allium unload Cement n/a Stadt Solingen load Rice n/a Faith load Rice n/a Phutai-19 load Containers n/a Sealand Newyork load/unload Containers n/a Styliani load/unload Containers n/a Inlaco Brave load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 65,894 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 136,843 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 36,702 36,786 Import cargo 29,192 100,057 In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)