KARACHI, April 11 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Lahore unload Palm oil n/a Bunga Allium unload Cement n/a Stadt Solingen load Rice n/a Styliani load Rice n/a Phutai-19 load Contaienrs n/a Inlaco Brave load/unload Containers n/a Faith load/unload Containers n/a Verdi load/unload Containers n/a Al-Noof load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 105,409 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 65,894 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 34,664 36,702 Import cargo 70,745 29,192 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)