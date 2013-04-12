KARACHI, April 12 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Lahore unload Palm oil n/a Bunga Allium unload Rice n/a Styliani load Rice n/a Phutai-19 load Cement n/a Stadt Solingen load Containers n/a Inlaco Brave load/unload Containers n/a Kerstins load/unload Containers n/a Atlanta load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 84,645 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 105,409 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 29,523 34,664 Import cargo 55,122 70,745 In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and five ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and eight ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)