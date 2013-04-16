KARACHI, April 16 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Palm oil n/a Argent Bright unload
Chemical n/a Chemroad Journey unload
Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload
Wheat n/a Recon Emre load
Rice n/a Doung Sunrise load
Cement n/a Faith load
Contaienrs n/a Allaince ST load/unload
Containers n/a Nystead Maersk load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 47,551 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday
compared to 78,536 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Tuesday Previous
Export cargo 11,603 40,940
Import cargo 35,948 37,596
In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and one ship sailed.
In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)