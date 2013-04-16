KARACHI, April 16 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Palm oil n/a Argent Bright unload Chemical n/a Chemroad Journey unload Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload Wheat n/a Recon Emre load Rice n/a Doung Sunrise load Cement n/a Faith load Contaienrs n/a Allaince ST load/unload Containers n/a Nystead Maersk load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 47,551 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 78,536 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 11,603 40,940 Import cargo 35,948 37,596 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)