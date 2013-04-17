KARACHI, April 17 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Diesel oil n/a Al-Soor-II unload
Palm oil n/a Argent Bright unload
Chemical n/a Chemroad Journey unload
Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload
Wheat n/a Recon Emer load
Rice n/a Doung Sunrise load
Cement n/a Faith load
Containers n/a Moliere load/unload
Containers n/a Nystead Maersk load/unload
Containers n/a H.Losangeles load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 160,936 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday
compared to 47,551 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Wednesday Previous
Export cargo 42,173 11,603
Import cargo 118,763 35,948
In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and eight ships
sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)