KARACHI, April 17 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Soor-II unload Palm oil n/a Argent Bright unload Chemical n/a Chemroad Journey unload Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload Wheat n/a Recon Emer load Rice n/a Doung Sunrise load Cement n/a Faith load Containers n/a Moliere load/unload Containers n/a Nystead Maersk load/unload Containers n/a H.Losangeles load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 160,936 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 47,551 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 42,173 11,603 Import cargo 118,763 35,948 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and eight ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)