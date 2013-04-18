BRIEF-Tata Motors says ban on Euro III compliant vehicles to impact entire automotive industry
* Tata motors says ban on euro iii compliant vehicles sales from april 1 will have a material impact on entire automotive industry
KARACHI, April 18 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Palm oil n/a Argent Bright unload Chemical n/a Chemroad Jouney unload Chemical n/a Atlantic Golry unload Wheat n/a Mercy Wisdom load Containers n/a Rossini load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 57,369 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours until 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 160,936 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 23,486 42,173 Import cargo 33,883 118,763 In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* Tata motors says ban on euro iii compliant vehicles sales from april 1 will have a material impact on entire automotive industry
KARACHI, Pakistan, March 29 The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,234 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,700 to 7,100 rupees per maund. The following
Mar 29 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 43295.57 NSE 126724.70 ============= TOTAL 170020.27 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M