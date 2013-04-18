KARACHI, April 18 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Palm oil n/a Argent Bright unload Chemical n/a Chemroad Jouney unload Chemical n/a Atlantic Golry unload Wheat n/a Mercy Wisdom load Containers n/a Rossini load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 57,369 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours until 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 160,936 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 23,486 42,173 Import cargo 33,883 118,763 In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)