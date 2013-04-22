KARACHI, April 22 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Diesel oil n/a Al-Kuwaitiah unload
wheat n/a Mercy Wisdom load
Rice n/a Sea Diamond load
Containers n/a Levina load/unload
Containers n/a Maersl Carolina load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 73,773 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Monday Previous
Export cargo 10,319 n/a
Import cargo 63,454 n/a
In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and four ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, seven ships are expected to arrive.
