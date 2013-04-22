KARACHI, April 22 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Kuwaitiah unload wheat n/a Mercy Wisdom load Rice n/a Sea Diamond load Containers n/a Levina load/unload Containers n/a Maersl Carolina load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 73,773 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 10,319 n/a Import cargo 63,454 n/a In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, seven ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)