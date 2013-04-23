KARACHI, April 23 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Rice n/a Diamond Sea load Wheat n/a Inlaco Accord load Cement n/a Sofia load Project Cargo n/a Maha-B unload G.Cargo n/a HHL Venice load/unload Containers n/a Asphalt Merchant load/unload Containers n/a Nysted Maersk load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 79,741 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 73,773 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 30,960 10,319 Import cargo 48,781 63,454 In the past 24 hours, six ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and six ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)