KARACHI, April 25 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Lahore unload Palm Oil n/a Chemroad Wing unload Iron ore n/a Topaz unload Cement n/a Sofia load Rice n/a Diamond Sea load Wheat n/a Inlaco Accord load G.Cargo n/a HHL Venice load/unload Containers n/a Strauss load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 75,706 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 23,612 n/a Import cargo 52,094 n/a In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)