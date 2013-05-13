KARACHI, May 13 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Salam-II unload Wheat n/a Liberty Grace unload Rice n/a Feng Hai load Cement n/a Bella load Containers n/a Nordic Tianjin load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Denver load/unload Containers n/a Didem load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 90,633 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 11,311 n/a Import cargo 79,322 n/a In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)