KARACHI, May 14 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Wheat n/a Liberty Grace unload Cement n/a Nordic Tianjin load Rice n/a Bella load Containers n/a Nysted Maersk load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 46,429 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 90,633 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 14,001 11,311 Import cargo 32,428 79,322 In the past 24 hours, one ship arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)