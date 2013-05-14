KARACHI, May 14 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Wheat n/a Liberty Grace unload
Cement n/a Nordic Tianjin load
Rice n/a Bella load
Containers n/a Nysted Maersk load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 46,429 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday
compared to 90,633 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Tuesday Previous
Export cargo 14,001 11,311
Import cargo 32,428 79,322
In the past 24 hours, one ship arrived and one ship sailed.
In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)