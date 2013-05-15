KARACHI, May 15 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload Wheat/Rice n/a Liberty Grace load Cement n/a Norgic Tanjin load Containers n/a Debussy load/unload Containers n/a Bella load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 52,278 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 46,429 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 14,480 14,001 Import cargo 37,798 32,428 In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)