KARACHI, May 16 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Palm oil n/a Bunga Azalea unload
Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload
Rice n/a Bella-L load
Containers n/a Puccini load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 46,664 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday
compared to 52,278 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Thursday Previous
Export cargo 19,607 14,480
Import cargo 27,057 37,798
In the 24-hour period, two ships arrived and one ship
sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and
five ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)