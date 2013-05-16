KARACHI, May 16 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Palm oil n/a Bunga Azalea unload Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload Rice n/a Bella-L load Containers n/a Puccini load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 46,664 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 52,278 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 19,607 14,480 Import cargo 27,057 37,798 In the 24-hour period, two ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)