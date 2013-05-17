KARACHI, May 17 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Palm oil n/a Bunga Azalea unload
Rice n/a Bella-L load
Containers n/a Alliance Fairtax load/unload
Containers n/a Mare Atlanticum load/unload
Containers n/a Maichaeles load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 38,240 tonnes of
cargo during 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday
compared to 46,664 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Friday Previous
Export cargo 19,344 19,607
Import cargo 18,896 27,057
In the 24 hours period, three ships arrived and four ships
sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)