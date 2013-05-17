KARACHI, May 17 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Palm oil n/a Bunga Azalea unload Rice n/a Bella-L load Containers n/a Alliance Fairtax load/unload Containers n/a Mare Atlanticum load/unload Containers n/a Maichaeles load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 38,240 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 46,664 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 19,344 19,607 Import cargo 18,896 27,057 In the 24 hours period, three ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)