KARACHI, May 22 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Soor-II unload Containers n/a Maersk Kalkata load/unload Containers n/a Najran load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 56,238 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 84,688 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 13,314 21,052 Import cargo 42,924 63,636 In the 24 hours, two ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)