KARACHI, May 27 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Artetis unload Palm oil n/a Wan Zhou unload Coal n/a Pangaea unload Chemical n/a Princes Park unload Steel n/a Asian Express unload Containers n/a Port Menier load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Memphis load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 86,159 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 1,512 n/a Import cargo 84,647 n/a In the 24 hours, four ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)