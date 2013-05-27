KARACHI, May 27 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Furnace Oil n/a Artetis unload
Palm oil n/a Wan Zhou unload
Coal n/a Pangaea unload
Chemical n/a Princes Park unload
Steel n/a Asian Express unload
Containers n/a Port Menier load/unload
Containers n/a Maersk Memphis load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 86,159 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Monday Previous
Export cargo 1,512 n/a
Import cargo 84,647 n/a
In the 24 hours, four ships arrived and two ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)