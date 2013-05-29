KARACHI, May 29 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Furnace Oil n/a Lohare unload
Palm Oil n/a Sea Charming unload
Fertilizer n/a Spring Sunshine unload
Steel n/a Port Menier unload
Cement n/a Asian Express load
Containers n/a Al-Muntabbi load/unload
Containers n/a Sealand New York load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 133,865 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday
compared to 71,149 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Wednesday Previous
Export cargo 49,294 21,160
Import cargo 84,571 49,989
In the 24 hours, five ships arrived. In the next 24 hours, two
ships are expected to sail and five ships are expected to
arrive.
