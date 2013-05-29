KARACHI, May 29 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Lohare unload Palm Oil n/a Sea Charming unload Fertilizer n/a Spring Sunshine unload Steel n/a Port Menier unload Cement n/a Asian Express load Containers n/a Al-Muntabbi load/unload Containers n/a Sealand New York load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 133,865 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 71,149 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 49,294 21,160 Import cargo 84,571 49,989 In the 24 hours, five ships arrived. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)