KARACHI, May 30 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil 35,742 Lahore unload Fertilizer 8,155 Spring Sunshine unload Palm Oil 6,330 Sea Charming unload Cement n/a Asian Express load Containers n/a Port Menier load/unload Containers n/a Mid Nature load/unload Containers n/a Mazart load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 106,326 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 133,865 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 29,357 49,294 Import cargo 76,969 84,571 In the 24 hours, two ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and eight ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)