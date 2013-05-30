KARACHI, May 30 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Furnace Oil 35,742 Lahore unload
Fertilizer 8,155 Spring Sunshine unload
Palm Oil 6,330 Sea Charming unload
Cement n/a Asian Express load
Containers n/a Port Menier load/unload
Containers n/a Mid Nature load/unload
Containers n/a Mazart load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 106,326 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday
compared to 133,865 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Thursday Previous
Export cargo 29,357 49,294
Import cargo 76,969 84,571
In the 24 hours, two ships arrived and four ships sailed. In
the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and eight ships
are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)