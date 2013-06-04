KARACHI, June 4 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Urea n/a Argent Daisy unload Chemical n/a Spring Sunrise unload Containers n/a Vina Shipsea unload Containers n/a Nystede Maersk load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 39,869 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours leading up to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 6,300 n/a Import cargo 33,569 n/a In the last 24 hours, one ship arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)