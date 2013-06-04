KARACHI, June 4 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Urea n/a Argent Daisy unload
Chemical n/a Spring Sunrise unload
Containers n/a Vina Shipsea unload
Containers n/a Nystede Maersk load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 39,869 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours leading up to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on
Tuesday.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Tuesday Previous
Export cargo 6,300 n/a
Import cargo 33,569 n/a
In the last 24 hours, one ship arrived and one ship sailed. In
the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)