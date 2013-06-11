KARACHI, June 11 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Lahore unload Palm Oil n/a Oceanic Coral unload Containers n/a Donga Iris load/unload Containers n/a Clementina load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Pitts load/unload Containers n/a Nysted Maersk load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 127,923 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours up to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 88,984 tonnes in the previous 24 hours Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 51,984 17,100 Import cargo 75,939 71,884 In the 24 hours, three ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and six ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)