KARACHI, June 10 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Furnace Oil n/a Lahore unload
Palm Oil n/a Oceanic Coral unload
Chemical n/a Argent Theresa unload
Containers n/a Clementina load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 88,984 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours up to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Monday Previous
Export cargo 17,100 n/a
Import cargo 71,884 n/a
In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived. In the next 24
hours, three ships are expected to sail and six ships are
expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)