KARACHI, June 10 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Lahore unload Palm Oil n/a Oceanic Coral unload Chemical n/a Argent Theresa unload Containers n/a Clementina load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 88,984 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours up to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 17,100 n/a Import cargo 71,884 n/a In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to sail and six ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)