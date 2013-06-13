KARACHI, June 13 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel Oil n/a Al-Soor II unload Palm Oil n/a Theresa Galaxy unload Wheat n/a Dynamic Ocean unload Cement n/a Sum Tiger load Containers n/a Rossini load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 80,237 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 93,904 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 9,450 26,277 Import cargo 70,787 67,627 In the 24 hours, three ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, six ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)