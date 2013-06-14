KARACHI, June 14 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload Palm Oil n/a Maramis unload Wheat n/a Dynamic Ocean unload Containers n/a Furu Holmen load/unload Containers n/a Titan load/unload Containers n/a Sam Tiger load/unload Containers n/a Amber load/unload Containers n/a Michaelas load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 76,925 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 80,237 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 34,156 9,450 Import cargo 42,769 70,787 In the 24 hours, six ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)