KARACHI, June 18 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Steel Coil n/a African Orchid unload Cement n/a Titan unload Containers n/a Sam Tiger load/unload Containers n/a Nysted Maersk load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 67,118 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 30,671 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 33,854 1,710 Import cargo 33,264 28,961 In the 24 hours, two ships arrived. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)