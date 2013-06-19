KARACHI, June 19 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Salam-II unload LPG n/a Liberty-N unload Steel n/a African Orchid unload Cement n/a Titan load Containers n/a Sima Tiger load/unload Containers n/a M.Kingston load/unload Containers n/a Clementina load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 157,429 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 67,118 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 41,396 33,854 Import cargo 116,033 33,264 In the 24 hours, four ships arrived. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to sail and nine ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)