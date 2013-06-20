KARACHI, June 20 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Akak unload LPG n/a Liberty unload Cement n/a Titan load Project Cargo n/a Dong Song load/unload Project Cargo n/a Zhe Hai load/unload Containers n/a Sam Tiger load/unload Containers n/a Clementina load/unload Containers n/a Al Noor load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 102,141 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 157,429 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 41,056 41,396 Import cargo 61,085 116,033 In the 24 hours, five ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, seven ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)