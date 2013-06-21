KARACHI, June 21 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Akaki unload LPG n/a Liberty unload Chemical n/a Donga Iris unload Soyabean Oil n/a Alitis unload Containers n/a Sam Tiger load/unload Containers n/a Clementina load/unload Containers n/a H.Pacificum load/unload Containers n/a Delhi Express load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 145,206 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 102,141 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 60,453 41,056 Import cargo 84,753 61,085 In the 24 hours, five ships arrived and five ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)